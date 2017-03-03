LALPINA Water (OTC: HIPH) Says “GO CBD”

PLAYA VISTA, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 3, 2017) – LALPINA WATER (American Premium Water Corporation) (OTC PINK: HIPH), a producer of high-quality bottled water, confirmed today what industry insiders have been expecting for some — that the company is in negotiations to distribute/produce a new line of CBD infused in perfect 7.3 pH water. CBD is a non-psychoactive byproduct of the hemp plant, widely believed to have numerous health benefits.

CEO Zack Davis, who, like the company founder, called the CBD water initiative, “the first phase of a long-term, multi-faceted expansion initiative designed to create a diversified portfolio of healthy water brands to co-exist under our parent, American Premium Water.” While he was quick to add that CBD water is only part of the product mix, it is a vital component.

“The truth is that the THC side of cannabis has long received the lion’s share of attention, but most of the population is just starting to wake up to the health benefits of the CBD side of the equation,” he added. “We’re going to make HIPH into a diversified powerhouse of great, healthy water products in the coming year, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

For more information on American Premium Water Corporation / HIPH go to http://www.lalpinawater.com/HIPH. The full LALPINA WATER line up of high pH waters can be found and purchased at: http://www.lalpinawater.com

