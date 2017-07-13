Lamperd Less Lethal CEO Featured on National Radio Show

SARNIA, Ontario, July 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (LLLI) invites investors and law enforcement authorities to listen to a new radio interview with company CEO Barry Lamperd. The interview was recorded this week on the national business radio show, Equity Strategies hosted by Stu Taylor and can be accessed via this link: http://lllico.com/press-interviews/. A National broadcast of the program will be made on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Follow-up interviews with Barry Lamperd are also being planned for the near future.

In this latest interview Barry Lamperd covers many topics of high importance to the growing needs of law enforcement and military authorities, both domestically and globally. Mr. Lamperd describes how Lamperd Less Lethal has been developing new generations of products which will provide the most effective solutions for crowd control and other high tension situations with emphasis on protecting officers and civilians from serious harm or fatality. Attention is also given to how Lamperd products are designed to prevent fires that can cause millions of dollars in liability costs and how Lamperd products are the most economical with many reloadable designs.

Lamperd Less Lethal has been receiving increasing customer interest and orders for many of its new products in 2017. The company is currently prepared to fill any large orders from all parts of the world as they are needed, and also establishing new distributor. The company will be hosting a major introduction and demonstration event this September in Sarnia, Ontario Canada, this event will showcase the latest developments in the Lamperd product line. The event will be highlighted by our latest invention for crowd control the 1.5 Oz Aerial Burst Pepper Spray Grenade that controls crowds a space of 200 square feet per grenade for up to twenty minutes. The event is currently being scheduled at either the local college or university. Interested parties and investors are invited to contact the company for details on attending this event beginning next Tuesday.

About the Company

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (LLLI) is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash grenades, pepper spray grenades, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and interlocking riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors.

CONTACT: Contact: Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. Barry Lamperd, President & CEO (519) 344-4445 www.lllico.com or www.lamperdlesslethal.com