Lance Bradford Real Estate Announces Office Building

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Mar 9, 2017) – Lance Bradford, Founder of Stable Development announces construction of a 51,850 square feet building in Henderson, Nevada. Expected to start in the second quarter of 2017, the building will house a combination of retail, medical and professional office space. The two-story structure is scheduled for completion by the end of 2017.

Lance Bradford, a trusted and respected real estate executive and financial advisor, states, “We are delighted to not only announce the Henderson project, but the fact that it is already over 50% pre-leased. This reflects the quality of the project and its superb location.”

The new project will feature a two-story parking structure. It is near local restaurants, St. Rose Hospital and a future Costco site. With the amazing pre-leasing progress, the success of the project is already assured.

Bradford established Stable Development in 2005 to promote his unique Shared Equity™ financing model to the Las Vegas area. The Shared Equity™ approach creates long-term partnerships that provide a ‘win-win’ scenario for those involved. This model incorporates tenant ownership and has out-performed the market in the recent challenging economic environment. This format is market tested and has resulted in more than 500,000 square feet of commercial, medical and professional real estate owned in Southern Nevada.

With Bradford’s remarkable experience and entrepreneurial spirit, Stable Development has become one of most successful commercial office developers in the Las Vegas area. According to Bradford, “We’re very excited about this real estate opportunity. It not only gives us a stronger presence in Henderson, but we are proud to create employment opportunities for the area.”

Stable Development is expanding its unique business model to new markets, including California, Texas, Kansas and New York. The company has enjoyed tremendous success and growth and has now added a full-service architectural division. Bradford’s remarkable experience and experience will assure the successful expansion of Stable Development into new markets.

For more information, go to: http://StableDevelopment.com and http://LanceBradford.info.