Lands’ End Swim: Suited To Instill Body Confidence

DODGEVILLE, WI–(Marketwired – Mar 1, 2017) – One piece, tankini or bikini? Plus size, tall or petite? Perhaps a little tummy control? Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE) now offers women more choices in swimwear — and easy online shopping tools — so they’ll not only look great, but feel confident in their swimwear. Lands’ End has launched its 2017 swim collection with on-trend styles designed with every body, taste and need in mind.

Swimwear that Suits

“Whether she’s looking for swimwear with minimal coverage or targeted control, we want her to be confident — to know that she’s got a suit that uniquely suits her,” said Pierre Colorado, divisional merchandise manager for swim, Lands’ End. “We’ve created nine swim collections with endless options — from cover-ups to control suits — so that this swim season, there’s truly something for every body.”

Dive Into Swim

Lands’ End swim is now easier to shop with an advanced, mobile-friendly Swim Finder tool providing personalized swimsuit recommendations based on body shape, silhouette, coverage, control and more. Women can also shop myriad styles that are available in sizes ranging from 0 to 26W, G-cup, petite, tall, tall plus, and mastectomy.

With its largest assortment of two-piece bikini and tankini swimsuit options, Lands’ End has also launched a new Mix & Match tool to build the perfect swimsuit. Whether by computer or mobile device, women can visually pair bikini and tankini tops with the collection’s assortment of bottoms by simply scrolling back and forth between pieces, then selecting the color.

Swimming in Style

Nine complete swimwear collections offer style to suit any taste. From the feminine detailing in the Sea & Sky, Costa D’Oro and Lands’ End Canvas collections to athletic styles in the LE Sport and AquaSport collections, women have more options in form and function.

The Slender Suit® and Shape & Enhance™ collections feature comfortable control in modern silhouettes, prints and colors. Clever “line art” textured fabric in the Texture collection functions as swimwear camouflage, smoothing any shape.

Build Your Perfect Suit with Beach Living®

By far the largest collection from Lands’ End swim, Beach Living offers an extensive assortment of tops and bottoms that customers can mix and match to create the perfect swim wardrobe. Beach Living takes women from the pool to the party with coordinating swim and cover-up options. As an added bonus, all Beach Living separates feature UPF 50 protection plus various control and bra options throughout.

Among many new highlights, the flattering Squareneck Tankini is available in an on-trend Scuba Blue Foulard Stripe that features deep navy, lime and turquoise patterned stripes. A new Swim Tee in Deep Sea Placed Italian Floral places a beautiful yellow and blue floral print over a solid navy long-sleeved shirt.

Swimwear Standouts

Style abounds throughout the entire Lands’ End swim collection. Several standout pieces in the Sea & Sky, LE Sport, Lands’ End Canvas and Costa D’Oro push the style quotient. High-neck bikini tops, reversible print/solid fabrics, cropped rash guards, cut-out monokinis, wrap-around and lace-up details make the Sea & Sky collection the fashion leader. Inspired by the Italian coast, the Costa D’Oro collection features striking florals, feminine details such as ruffles, and high-waist bikini bottoms to help her freshen any swim wardrobe with style.

The athletic-inspired Long Sleeve Zip Front One Piece Swimsuit from LE Sport completely covers the torso in style and sun protection while looking sporty and on-trend. It’s also available in a sleeveless style with colorblocking.

Dress details and Hollywood glamour abounds in the Lands’ End Canvas collection. Lattice details add softness to one-piece swimsuits while keyholes in bikini tops and high-waist bottoms add a touch of drama.

Clever Cover-Ups

Lands’ End swim cover-ups are so stylish that women wear them to the pool, pool party and beyond. There’s a cover-up for every suit — from floral and ombre caftans to a button-front boyfriend shirt, even swim shorts. For full, neck-to-ankle coverage, women can pair a UPF 50 rash guard with cover-up crop leggings that feature an attached skirt.

Smart Design, Quality, Guaranteed. Period.

The experts at Lands’ End swim look at every stitch, every detail to ensure quality, function and fashion. From control swimsuits that are woven to provide control exactly where it’s needed to bra cup options, long torso suits, mastectomy and maternity friendly options, designers work hard to ensure every woman fits in — and fits in style — at Lands’ End.

About Lands’ End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com, www.landsendcanvas.com, and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations, primarily at Lands’ End Shops at Sears® and standalone Lands’ End Stores. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

URLs: www.landsend.com/newsroom; www.landsend.com/swim

To view this release in a media-rich format, go to: http://landsend.new-media-release.com/2017swimwear/