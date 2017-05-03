Las Vegas Cataract Surgeon Says the TECNIS Symfony Intraocular Lens Offers Patients an Excellent New Lifestyle Option

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – May 3, 2017) – Helga F. Pizio, MD, FACS, cataract surgeon and founder of New Eyes Las Vegas, has been practicing for more than 20 years in Las Vegas. Dr. Pizio has been involved with many new developments in the field of vision care, particularly when it comes to cataract surgery and intraocular lens implants (IOLs). With the introduction of the latest FDA-approved TECNIS® Symfony IOL, Dr. Pizio believes the next generation of lens technology for cataract surgery patients desiring to gain a more complete range of vision from distance to near without the need for glasses or contacts is here now.

Cataracts are an eye condition that will affect most people at some point in their lives. It is estimated that more than half of all Americans will either have a cataract or have already undergone cataract surgery by the time they reach 80 years of age. A cataract is characterized by a clouding of the eye’s natural lens. Once a cataract develops, it can cause blurriness, light sensitivity, double-vision, glare or halo effects around lights, trouble seeing at night, and many other symptoms that will progressively get worse if left untreated. In fact, cataracts can lead to a dramatic loss of vision, and even blindness, if they are not removed. Dr. Pizio says the first major step to address vision loss from cataracts is surgery, which involves techniques such as precise laser cataract surgery. The second step during the operation is equally important. Once the cataract is eliminated, the eye’s cloudy natural lens is replaced with an intraocular lens. And Dr. Pizio says the TECNIS® Symfony Intraocular Lens may be just the solution many patients have been waiting for to get out of glasses.

As the years have gone by, intraocular lenses have become more and more sophisticated, much like cell phone technology. New IOL lens options can offer patients the ability to see even more clearly through a range of near to distance, and can sometimes even produce better vision than what they had prior to the cataract developing. Dr. Pizio says the new TECNIS® Symfony IOL is one of the more unique and revolutionary lens implants to come along in quite some time, offering patients with conditions such as presbyopia an excellent new option to improve their vision after cataract surgery. “Many of our Las Vegas patients live a very active lifestyle and want to see well at all distances without requiring glasses or contacts. With the Symfony lens, more than 95% of our patients enjoy the activities most important to them without having to wear glasses or contact lenses. Our hundreds of happy Symfony patients include Ophthalmologists, Cardiologists, RNs, pilots, attorneys, dentists, and golfers.”

Presbyopia is a condition which is very common among individuals over the age of 40, causing them to lose focus on up-close objects, as well as the ability to focus on objects at near and far distances simultaneously. Many people with presbyopia require reading glasses or contact lenses to help them see things at a close range more clearly. However, Dr. Pizio says, for patients who have cataracts and presbyopia, a TECNIS® Symfony IOL may be an ideal option for them to correct both issues at once. Dr. Pizio notes that the TECNIS® Symfony IOL went through extensive clinical studies and proved to help many patients see objects clearly at near, intermediate, and far distances continuously, without visual “drop-off” between each distance. She also says the IOL was shown to provide virtually seamless vision during the transition between day to night, and demonstrated a low incidence of glare and halo effects around bright lights.

Dr. Pizio says another version of the lens, called the TECNIS® Symfony Toric IOL, is especially advantageous for patients who have presbyopia and astigmatism. Characterized by a cornea that is shaped more like an oval than a sphere, astigmatism typically causes blurry or distorted vision. Dr. Pizio notes that the TECNIS® Symfony Toric IOL can help correct the problem for cataract patients who would like to reduce their need for eyeglasses or contact lenses in order to address the symptoms of astigmatism.

With the addition of advanced cataract surgery laser techniques at New Eyes and the new TECNIS® Symfony IOL as the latest of many options for lenses, Dr. Pizio says the possibilities for excellent and effective vision correction after cataract surgery continue to grow. She says it is more important than ever for individuals to be sure to have regular eye exams with their primary eye care optometrist to identify potential problems early. And if a cataract is the problem, New Eyes can help regain clear, healthy vision.

About Helga F. Pizio, MD

Dr. Helga F. Pizio is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. The founder of New Eyes in Las Vegas, Dr. Pizio is known for her expertise in cataract surgery and many other eye and vision care treatments. She has been consistently recognized as one of Castle Connolly, Ltd.’s Top Doctors, making the list for the years 2014, 2015, and 2016. Dr. Pizio has also been named a Vitals Top 10 Doctor in the state of Nevada and has been included in Vegas Magazine‘s list of Top Doctors. In addition to her service as the head of New Eyes, Dr. Pizio is a clinical professor at the University of Nevada School of Medicine and an adjunct professor for the Southern California College of Optometry. Dr. Pizio is available for interview upon request.

