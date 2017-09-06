Latest Insurtech Solutions on Display at LIMRA Group and Worksite Benefits Conference

OTTAWA, ON–(Marketwired – September 06, 2017) – As employee benefits become more complex, insurers need digital technology that helps them improve service, cut costs and stay ahead of the competition.

The insurance technology solutions that make this possible will be on display at LIMRA’s annual Group and Worksite Benefits Conference taking place in San Antonio September 12- 14. Global IQX will be exhibiting their digital sales and underwriting workbench for true group, voluntary and worksite benefits to insurance carriers who are ready to enhance business processes and levels of service to stakeholders and customers.

Global IQX latest enhancements encompass a suite of new tools and features, including a fully mobile user interface and responsive design. Template plan designs, a new management dashboard and workflow further improve efficiency and turnaround times.

Additional functionality to the IQX Broker Portal gives agents and brokers the ability to go from quote to proposal in five easy steps. It is a key part of a suite of modules that support quoting and rating, proposals, enrollment and automated renewals.

New IQX Exchanger allows system administrators to easily configure web services with systems and data based on unique requirements. Carriers can now handle integration and system maintenance more easily.

Global IQX is an insurtech provider with a proven track record of supporting some of the world’s largest insurance carriers. You can visit them at the conference or set up a customized demo by contacting Tom Patterson via email at tom.patterson@globaliqx.com or by phone at 978-518-9138.

For more information about the LIMRA Group and Worksite Benefits Conference in San Antonio, September 12-14, see www.limra.com/gwbc.

About Global IQX Inc.

Global IQX delivers automated sales and underwriting solutions for some of the world’s largest insurance companies. It provides quoting, rating, proposal generation, enrollment, and automated renewals for insurers that offer employee, group and ancillary benefits.

Offered as a complete suite or as individual components, the Global IQX platform supports all lines of business across all market segments. Developed and delivered by a team with deep group insurance domain expertise, the fully configurable technology platform gives business users more control, with less dependence on IT resources. World-leading insurers trust Global IQX to power their business. For more information, please visit www.globaliqx.com.