Launch of BC’s Google Trekker Footage and New Digital Tourism Platform
VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – March 20, 2017) – Please join Destination BC and representatives from Google and BC tourism partners on Tuesday, March 21 for the launch of BC’s Google Street View Trekker footage and a new immersive tourism marketing platform that includes the treks, video, drone footage, 360° video, stories and photography from these treks.
|Time and location:
|Arrive by:
|5:15 pm
|Event starts:
|5:30 pm
|Location:
|130West
|130 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
A news release will be distributed on Tuesday, March 21 with more information and links.
To confirm your attendance, please email:
Media Relations
Destination BC
Email contact
Recommended