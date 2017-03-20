Tuesday, March 21, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Travel News | Launch of BC’s Google Trekker Footage and New Digital Tourism Platform

Launch of BC’s Google Trekker Footage and New Digital Tourism Platform

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – March 20, 2017) – Please join Destination BC and representatives from Google and BC tourism partners on Tuesday, March 21 for the launch of BC’s Google Street View Trekker footage and a new immersive tourism marketing platform that includes the treks, video, drone footage, 360° video, stories and photography from these treks.

Time and location:
 
Arrive by: 5:15 pm
Event starts: 5:30 pm
Location: 130West
  130 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

A news release will be distributed on Tuesday, March 21 with more information and links.

To confirm your attendance, please email:
Media Relations
Destination BC
Email contact

Recommended
Timberline Resources Grants Stock Options
Saint Jean Carbon Provides Update on Anode Material Order