Launch of the University Challenge Leverage Your Idea, presented by the National Bank

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fondation Montréal inc. announces the launch of the 3rd Edition of the University Challenge Leverage Your Idea, presented by the National Bank, which takes place from September 25 to October 25 2017.

The official ambassadress of the Challenge is Julie Saulnier, founder and CEO of Jus LOOP, the business that transforms fruits and vegetables that were left aside by the food industry into healthy and delicious cold-pressed juices. The Challenge aims to unearth the finest entrepreneurial minds in the Montreal university community, as well as to help them develop entrepreneurial skills and knowledge.

Supported by CENTECH (ETS), Centre d’entrepreneuriat Poly-UdeM (Polytechnique, Centre d’entrepreneuriat ESG-UQÀM District 3 (Concordia), Dobson Centre for Entrepreneurship (McGill), Pôle entrepreneuriat, repreneuriat et familles en affaires (HEC), UdeM Entreprend (UdeM) as well as the Association des clubs d’entrepreneurs étudiants du Québec (ACEE), the Challenge culminates in the form of an immersive 24-hour bootcamp on November 17-18.

Stimulating entrepreneurship within the Montreal University Community

”The vivacity of Montreal is in great part due to its entrepreneurs. In order to maintain this competitive advantage, it is essential to offer support to the next generations of entrepreneurs. The University Challenge Leverage Your Idea brings student’s creativity to the forefront. By building bridges with the business community, this challenge aims to enrich the Montreal entrepreneurial ecosystem. The National Bank is proud to be a contributor” stated Stéphane Achard, Vice-President – Canada and International, at the National Bank.

The Challenge was initiated in order to answer the academic community’s growing interest towards entrepreneurship, therefore building a bridge between the former and the Montreal business community.

All students, foreign students and university graduates aged from 18 to 35 have until October 25 at midnight to submit their business idea online, either via a 3-minute video or a SlideShare presentation. www.leveragebusinessidea.com/inscription

Prizes to win

Ten finalists will be selected and announced at the 24-hour immersive bootcamp, which allows all participants to experience the creation of a startup based on My Business Model®, while enjoying coachings from business experts and entrepreneurs. At the end of this bootcamp, 3 winners will be selected by a jury and share the following prizes : access to the Zone Montréal inc., media coverage in Journal de Montréal and Journal 24H, 3-month access to La Gare coworking space and hours of consulting services with the law firm Norton Rose Fulbright. The official media partner of the University Challenge is Journal de Montréal.

À propos de la Fondation Montréal inc.

Fondation Montréal inc. propels towards success the most promising entrepreneurs through grants, access to a high-level business network and the expertise of experienced business volunteers. Fondation Montréal inc. awards annually over $700,000 in grants, without taking any participation, offers young entrepreneurs personalized à la carte services and opens the Montréal inc. doors to them thanks to its vast network of more than 450 business volunteers. A charitable organization, Fondation Montréal inc. is 80% funded by the private sector and has contributed, since 1996, to the creation of more than 900 businesses. www.montrealinc.ca/en

