Laundromat Chooses Tecogen for Clean(ing) Power

WALTHAM, MA–(Marketwired – August 30, 2017) – Tecogen® Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of two InVerde e+ units to a commercial wash facility in Mount Vernon, NY. The units are being installed in conjunction with the construction of the facility and will have the capacity to supply the business with all of its hot water and a majority of its electrical needs. Tecogen’s exclusive microgrid technology will ensure consistent and optimal utilization of the equipment, keeping the business running even if the utility fails.

Regarding the project, Joe E Gehret, Director of Field Operations for Tecogen, commented, “The units are being installed as part of the construction of the facility. Once up and running, the facility should produce almost two thirds of its own energy.”

Tecogen Co-CEO Benjamin Locke stated, “The ability to deliver both a consistent and reliable supply of high temperature hot water and electricity makes Tecogen’s InVerde e+ an ideal fit for the laundry business. Not only do the resulting savings flow right to the bottom line, but InVerde’s industry-leading efficiency and extremely low emissions, thanks to Ultera, address growing customer awareness of the impact that cleaning our clothes has on the environment.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen® Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 30 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 2,500 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde, Ilios, Tecochill, Ultera, and e+, are registered trademarks or trademark pending registration of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our present intent, beliefs or expectations, and are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors such as economic conditions, significant product and service competition and other factors described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “should,” “continue,” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operation results such as revenue growth and earnings, strategies for business development and customer base growth.

Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.