Laura Bush, Diane Rehm and Others Honored by National Women’s History Museum at Annual D.C. Awards Event
WASHINGTON, DC –(Marketwired – April 27, 2017) – On May 16, the National Women’s History Museum will host their annual Women Making History Awards, where they will honor Former First Lady Laura Bush alongside other esteemed individuals across politics, science, and media, including the Honorable Rosie Rios and NPR’s Diane Rehm. For the program, Sec. Hillary Rodham Clinton will give remarks via a special video tribute, Cokie Roberts will serve as emcee, Chuck Todd, of MSNBC’s Meet the Press will interview First Lady Laura Bush onstage, and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Congressman Ed Royce (R-CA) will also provide remarks. Attendees and guests include many D.C. influencers from politics, business, non-profits, and other local institutions, as well as members of the media, donors and Board Members from the National Women’s History Museum, and others.
The event will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the organization’s first milestone — moving Adelaide Johnson’s Portrait Monument to Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony statue out of the Crypt of the U.S. Capitol, where it sat for more than 70 years, to its rightful place in the Capitol Rotunda.
HONOREES:
- First Lady Laura Bush
- The Honorable Rosie Rios, 43rd Treasurer of the United States
- Maj. Gen. Charles Bolden (USMC, Ret.), former NASA Administrator
- Brig. Gen. Wilma Vaught (USAF, Ret.), founding president of Women in Military Service for America Memorial
- Diane Rehm, former NPR Host
- Faye Laing, M.D., pioneering radiologist
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, May 16, 2017
|6:00PM – 8:00PM EST (Event program is 7:00PM-8:00PM)
|For additional details, please visit: https://www.nwhm.org/womenmakinghistory/
|WHERE:
|Carnegie Institution for Science
|1530 P Street NW
|Washington, D.C.
|Valet parking available beginning at 5PM at the P Street entrance
VISUALS:
- Honorees, notable guests, NWHM leadership, and attendees during cocktail hour
- Traditional step-and-repeat for notable guests
- Awards ceremony in seated theater
- Remarks from Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Ed Royce (R-CA) discussing active legislation to establish a Women’s Museum of American History
- Chuck Todd interviewing First Lady Laura Bush onstage during the event program
- A special video tribute from Sec. Hillary Rodham Clinton
- Cokie Roberts and others interacting with honorees
INTERVIEWS:
- Susan Whiting, Board Chair, National Women’s History Museum, descendant of Susan B. Anthony
- Joan Wages, CEO, National Women’s History Museum
For more information, to request an interview, or to confirm attendance, please contact:
National Women’s History Museum
Chris Lisi
Mobile: 202.549.0696
Email: [email protected]
Edelman:
Ryan Zimmerman
Mobile: 202.560.8230
Email: [email protected]