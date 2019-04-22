Home | Business News | Financial News | Laurentian Bank Donates $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to Support Those Impacted by Flooding in Quebec Laurentian Bank Donates $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to Support Those Impacted by Flooding in Quebec CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedTransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR ShareholdingsLeddarTech Appoints Richard LaRue, a Seasoned Corporate International Lawyer, to its Executive TeamWayland Group Signs Definitive Agreement with ICC International Cannabis Corp. to Sell 49.9% of International Business