Laurentian Bank Financial Group to announce fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results on December 5

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laurentian Bank Financial Group (TSX: LB) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. It will also hold a conference call for media representatives and the financial community at 11:00 a.m. (ET). The quarterly Report to Shareholders, Supplementary Financial Information, presentation slides, as well as the 2018 Annual Report will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call.

Conference call Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018 Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET) Call-in number: 1-800-239-9838 Access code: 9066232 Live webcast: https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section (listen only mode) Playback Availability: From 2:00 p.m. (ET) on December 5, 2018, until 2:00 p.m. (ET) on January 4, 2019 Playback link: Follow this link

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 3,800 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, we provide a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to our retail, commercial and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., we are an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $48 billion in balance sheet assets and $31 billion in assets under administration.

