Wednesday, October 11, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Law Society of Alberta Launches Public Engagement

Law Society of Alberta Launches Public Engagement

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — How do you find or get legal help? Or do you? Legal problems are something many Albertans face in their lifetime, yet many people can’t find or get the help they need.

The Law Society of Alberta would like to understand if Albertans face barriers when finding or getting legal help. We launched a public engagement campaign that will run through December 8, 2017. We want to hear from as many Albertans as possible about their experiences finding and using lawyers and other service providers. We are also talking to Alberta lawyers to get their perspectives on the future of legal service delivery.

“We are committed to providing the public with opportunities to have discussions, ask questions and share their thoughts about getting legal advice or working with lawyers,” says Don Thompson, QC, Executive Director, Law Society of Alberta.

The Law Society invites Albertans to visit lawsocietylistens.ca to join the conversation. They can share stories, complete a short survey and participate in an online discussion forum. There are also opportunities to join the conversation in person. The sessions below will all take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

     
  City   Date   Venue
  Calgary   Tuesday, October 17   Kerby Centre
  Red Deer   Wednesday, October 18   Baymont Inn & Suites
  Fort McMurray          Thursday, October 26   Radisson Hotel & Suites
  Medicine Hat   Wednesday, November 8          Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre       
  Calgary   Thursday, November 9   The Kahanoff Centre
  Grande Prairie   Tuesday, November 14   Holiday Inn & Suites
  Lethbridge   Tuesday, November 21   Sandman Hotel
  Edmonton   Wednesday, November 29   The Westin
     

For more details about these opportunities, visit lawsocietylistens.ca.

The Law Society of Alberta regulates the legal profession in the public interest by promoting and enforcing a high standard of professional and ethical conduct by Alberta lawyers.

CONTACT: For further information:
Colleen Brown
Law Society of Alberta, Manager, Communications
403.229.4744
Colleen.Brown@lawsociety.ab.ca
Recommended
Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard
SEB Closes a $2,000,000 Share Offering