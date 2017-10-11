Law Society of Alberta Launches Public Engagement

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — How do you find or get legal help? Or do you? Legal problems are something many Albertans face in their lifetime, yet many people can’t find or get the help they need.

The Law Society of Alberta would like to understand if Albertans face barriers when finding or getting legal help. We launched a public engagement campaign that will run through December 8, 2017. We want to hear from as many Albertans as possible about their experiences finding and using lawyers and other service providers. We are also talking to Alberta lawyers to get their perspectives on the future of legal service delivery.

“We are committed to providing the public with opportunities to have discussions, ask questions and share their thoughts about getting legal advice or working with lawyers,” says Don Thompson, QC, Executive Director, Law Society of Alberta.

The Law Society invites Albertans to visit lawsocietylistens.ca to join the conversation. They can share stories, complete a short survey and participate in an online discussion forum. There are also opportunities to join the conversation in person. The sessions below will all take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

City Date Venue Calgary Tuesday, October 17 Kerby Centre Red Deer Wednesday, October 18 Baymont Inn & Suites Fort McMurray Thursday, October 26 Radisson Hotel & Suites Medicine Hat Wednesday, November 8 Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre Calgary Thursday, November 9 The Kahanoff Centre Grande Prairie Tuesday, November 14 Holiday Inn & Suites Lethbridge Tuesday, November 21 Sandman Hotel Edmonton Wednesday, November 29 The Westin

For more details about these opportunities, visit lawsocietylistens.ca.

The Law Society of Alberta regulates the legal profession in the public interest by promoting and enforcing a high standard of professional and ethical conduct by Alberta lawyers.

CONTACT: For further information: Colleen Brown Law Society of Alberta, Manager, Communications 403.229.4744 Colleen.Brown@lawsociety.ab.ca