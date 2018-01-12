LDIC North American Small Business Fund Announces Distribution for January 12, 2018

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 12, 2018) –

LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Small Business Fund pays a capital gain distribution in the amount of $0.8038 for Series A, $0.8208 for Series F and $0.8192 for Series F1 on January 12, 2018 to unitholders of record on January 11, 2018.