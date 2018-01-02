LDIC North American Small Business Fund Announces Dividend for December 29, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 2, 2018) –

LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Small Business Fund pays a distribution in the amount of $0.1158 for Series A, $0.1182 for Series F and $0.1180 for Series F1 on December 29, 2017 to unitholders of record on December 28, 2017.