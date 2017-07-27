LDIC North American Small Business Fund Announces Dividend for July 27, 2017



LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Small Business Fund will pay a dividend in the amount of $0.0713 per common share of Series A, $0.0725 per common share of Series F and $0.0725 per common shares of Series F1 to shareholders of record on July 26th, 2017.