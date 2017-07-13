Le Château Announces Transfer to the TSX Venture Exchange

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – July 13, 2017) - Le Château Inc. (TSX:CTU) (“Château” or the “Company”) announced today that, further to its press releases dated March 24, 2017 and June 19, 2017, its Class B Voting Shares (collectively, the “Shares”) have been accepted for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) through the TSX-V streamlined listing procedures, and the Company expects that trading on the TSX-V will commence at the opening of the market on July 28, 2017. As previously announced, the trading symbol of the Shares will remain “CTU”.

The Company expects a seamless transition from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to the TSX-V and, pursuant to an application to voluntarily delist from the TSX, the Shares will be delisted from the TSX effective at the closing of the market on July 27, 2017.

Profile

Le Château de Montréal is a leading Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 179 prime locations across Canada and a rapidly growing e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S. Le Château, committed to research, design and product development, manufactures approximately 30% of the Company’s apparel in its own Canadian production facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company and/or the environment in which it operates that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and forecasts. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements (express or implied) relating to the listing of the Company’s securities and/or the future financial or operating performance of the Company and/or its projects. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or are beyond the Company’s control. A number of factors may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors also include those set forth in other public filings of the Company. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company disavows any intention or obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of any event, circumstance or otherwise except to the extent required under applicable securities law.