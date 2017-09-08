Le Chateau Reports Second Quarter Results

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Sept. 8, 2017) - Le Château Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CTU), today reported that sales for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017 amounted to $55.3 million as compared with $59.9 million for the second quarter ended July 30, 2016, a decrease of 7.7%, with 22 fewer stores in operation. Comparable store sales decreased 1.7% for the second quarter as compared to last year, with comparable regular store sales increasing 0.1% and comparable outlet store sales decreasing 8.4% (see non-GAAP measures below). Included in comparable store sales are online sales which increased 20.3% for the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (see non-GAAP measures below) for the second quarter of 2017 amounted to $3.8 million, compared to $(1.1) million for the same period last year. The improvement of $4.9 million in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was attributable to a corresponding reduction in selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses. The decrease in SG&A expenses resulted primarily from the reduction in store operating expenses due mainly to store closures. Despite the overall sales decline of 7.7% for the second quarter, the gross margin dollars remained flat due primarily to the improvement in the gross margin percentage to 68.9% from 63.5% for the same period last year.

The improvements in adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter as well as a significant reduction in total inventories are attributable to the implementation of the Company’s strategy to recalibrate its retail network, close underperforming stores and further strengthen its rapidly growing e-commerce platform. Furthermore, by the end of the current fiscal year, the Company will have achieved approximately 90% of its objective of reducing its store network to approximately 150 stores.

Net loss for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017 amounted to $987,000 or $(0.03) per share compared to a net loss of $6.2 million or $(0.21) per share for the same period last year.

Six-month Results

Sales for the six months ended July 29, 2017 amounted to $99.7 million as compared with $108.5 million last year, a decrease of 8.1%, with 22 fewer stores in operation. Comparable store sales decreased 1.6% versus the same period a year ago, with comparable regular store sales increasing 0.4% and comparable outlet store sales decreasing 9.1%. Included in comparable store sales are online sales which increased 21.1% for the six months ended July 29, 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended July 29, 2017 amounted to $(4.6) million, compared to $(10.2) million last year. The improvement of $5.6 million in adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2017 was primarily attributable to the reduction of $8.8 million in selling, general and administrative expenses, offset by the decrease in gross margin dollars of $3.2 million. The decrease in SG&A expenses resulted primarily from the reduction in store operating expenses due mainly to store closures. The decrease of $3.2 million in gross margin dollars was the result of the 8.1% overall sales decline for the first half of 2017, offset by the increase in the gross margin percentage to 65.5% from 63.1% in 2016.

Net loss for the six-month period ended July 29, 2017 amounted to $13.8 million or $(0.46) per share compared to a net loss of $20.5 million or $(0.68) per share the previous year.

During the first six months of 2017, the Company renovated one existing location and, as planned, closed nine underperforming stores. As at July 29, 2017, the Company operated 178 stores (including 53 fashion outlet stores) compared to 200 stores (including 66 fashion outlet stores) as at July 30, 2016. Total square footage for the Le Château network as at July 29, 2017 amounted to 985,000 square feet (including 365,000 square feet for fashion outlet stores), compared to 1,097,000 square feet (including 439,000 square feet for fashion outlet stores) as at July 30, 2016. The Company is planning to close 12 additional stores during the remainder of 2017.

Profile

Le Château de Montréal is a leading Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 175 prime locations across Canada and a rapidly growing e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S. Le Château, committed to research, design and product development, manufactures approximately 30% of the Company’s apparel in its own Canadian production facilities.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to discussing earnings measures in accordance with IFRS, this press release provides adjusted EBITDA as a supplementary earnings measure, which is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, write-off and/or impairment of property and equipment and intangible assets and accretion of First Preferred shares series 1 (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist readers in determining the ability of the Company to generate cash from operations and to cover financial charges. It is also widely used for valuation purposes for public companies in our industry.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes for the three and six-month periods ended July 29, 2017 and July 30, 2016:

(Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended (In thousands of Canadian dollars) July 29,

2017 July 30,

2016 July 29,

2017 July 30,

2016 Loss before income taxes $ (987 ) $ (6,209 ) $ (13,840 ) $ (20,482 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,777 3,590 5,650 7,307 Write-offs and impairment of property and equipment 257 294 484 472 Finance costs 1,346 1,275 2,786 2,520 Accretion of First Preferred shares series 1 375 - 375 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,768 $ (1,050 ) $ (4,545 ) $ (10,183 )

The Company also discloses comparable store sales which are defined as sales generated by stores that have been open for at least one year on a comparable week basis. Comparable store sales exclude sales from stores converted to outlet or clearance stores during the year of conversion.

The following table reconciles comparable store sales to total sales disclosed in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of loss for the three and six-month periods ended July 29, 2017 and July 30, 2016:

(Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended (In thousands of Canadian dollars) July 29,

2017 July 30,

2016 July 29,

2017 July 30,

2016 Comparable store sales – Regular stores $ 42,263 $ 42,226 $ 76,231 $ 75,947 Comparable store sales – Outlet stores 10,080 11,001 18,189 20,001 Total comparable store sales 52,343 53,227 94,420 95,948 Non-comparable store sales 2,965 6,690 5,301 12,598 Total sales $ 55,308 $ 59,917 $ 99,721 $ 108,546

The above measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company and/or the environment in which it operates that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and forecasts. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or are beyond the Company’s control. A number of factors may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed. These factors also include those set forth in other public filings of the Company. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and the Company disavows any intention or obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of any event, circumstance or otherwise except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the ability of the Company to successfully implement its business initiatives and whether such business initiatives will yield the expected benefits; liquidity risks; competitive conditions in the businesses in which the Company participates; changes in consumer spending; general economic conditions and normal business uncertainty; seasonality and weather patterns; changes in the Company’s relationship with its suppliers; lease renewals; information technology security and loss of customer data; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; interest rate fluctuations and changes in laws, rules and regulations applicable to the Company. There can be no assurance that borrowings will be available to the Company, or available on acceptable terms, in an amount sufficient to fund the Company’s needs or that additional financing will be provided by any of the controlling shareholders of the Company. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results.

The Company’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017 are available online at www.sedar.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) As at

July 29, 2017 As at

July 30, 2016 As at

January 28, 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 515 $ 1,709 $ 266 Accounts receivable 975 1,186 992 Income taxes refundable 329 339 459 Inventories 95,560 112,392 101,128 Prepaid expenses 1,737 1,657 1,604 Total current assets 99,116 117,283 104,449 Deposits 621 621 621 Property and equipment 31,998 42,820 36,969 Intangible assets 2,642 3,101 2,900 $ 134,377 $ 163,825 $ 144,939 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of credit facility $ 13,901 $ 60,681 $ 54,564 Trade and other payables 18,796 16,862 19,335 Deferred revenue 2,584 2,699 3,022 Current portion of provision for onerous leases 800 737 846 Current portion of long-term debt - 286 1,643 Total current liabilities 36,081 81,265 79,410 Credit facility 25,347 - - Long-term debt 30,409 31,708 32,113 Provision for onerous leases 1,099 1,606 1,364 Deferred lease credits 7,622 8,841 8,192 First Preferred shares series 1 23,557 - - Total liabilities 124,115 123,420 121,079 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 47,967 47,967 47,967 Contributed surplus 9,529 9,088 9,287 Deficit (47,234 ) (16,650 ) (33,394 ) Total shareholders’ equity 10,262 40,405 23,860 $ 134,377 $ 163,825 $ 144,939

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, For the three months ended For the six months ended except per share information) July 29, 2017 July 30, 2016 July 29, 2017 July 30, 2016 Sales $ 55,308 $ 59,917 $ 99,721 $ 108,546 Cost of sales and expenses Cost of sales 17,188 21,867 34,446 40,072 Selling 29,975 35,420 60,253 70,322 General and administrative 7,411 7,564 15,701 16,114 54,574 64,851 110,400 126,508 Results from operating activities 734 (4,934 ) (10,679 ) (17,962 ) Finance costs 1,346 1,275 2,786 2,520 Accretion of First Preferred shares series 1 375 - 375 - Loss before income taxes (987 ) (6,209 ) (13,840 ) (20,482 ) Income tax recovery - - - - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (987 ) $ (6,209 ) $ (13,840 ) $ (20,482 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.68 ) Diluted (0.03 ) (0.21 ) (0.46 ) (0.68 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (‘000) 29,964 29,964 29,964 29,964

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended (In thousands of Canadian dollars) July 29, 2017 July 30, 2016 July 29, 2017 July 30, 2016 SHARE CAPITAL $ 47,967 $ 47,967 $ 47,967 $ 47,967 CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS Balance, beginning of period $ 9,459 $ 9,005 $ 9,287 $ 8,555 Fair value adjustment of long-term debt - - 99 347 Stock-based compensation expense 70 83 143 186 Balance, end of period $ 9,529 $ 9,088 $ 9,529 $ 9,088 DEFICIT Balance, beginning of period $ (46,247 ) $ (10,441 ) $ (33,394 ) $ 3,832 Net loss (987 ) (6,209 ) (13,840 ) (20,482 ) Balance, end of period $ (47,234 ) $ (16,650 ) $ (47,234 ) $ (16,650 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 10,262 $ 40,405 $ 10,262 $ 40,405