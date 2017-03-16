Leading Independent Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Reject Dissident Attempt to Take Control of Rapier Gold

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 16, 2017) - Rapier Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RPR) (“Rapier” or the “Company”) announces leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) recommends that shareholders reject Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc.’s (“Delbrook”) attempt to take control of Rapier’s board of directors and vote “FOR” Rapier’s current director nominees.

“On balance, the dissident has not made a compelling case for change.”

In its recommendation ISS notes that the “rationale behind the proxy contest appears to aim to strengthen the quality and improve the efficiency of the board. However, the dissident’s rational as to why the continuance of the incumbent board would be a cause of concern does not appear compelling, especially given favourable recent stock performance of the Company. More importantly, given that the dissident is seeking the full control of the board, the dissident has not disclosed a detailed business plan with elaboration of any new strategic initiatives.”

Strong Performance in Light of Challenging Market Conditions

ISS notes the success of the current board in the midst of a recovery from a challenging mining market and the need for strong, experienced leadership led to Rapier outperforming the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index on a 1-year basis and significantly outperforming the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index and its peer group on a 3-year basis.

Lack of Dissident Nominee Share Representation

ISS also points out: “The Company’s incumbent board members appear to have relatively strong alignment with the interests of the Company’s shareholders, given that in aggregate the board members hold about 8.3% of the Company’s outstanding shares (2.5% if the company’s CEO is excluded). On the other hand, only one dissident nominee, David Lotan, owns shares of the company, which holding represents about 0.7% of the Company’s outstanding shares.”

Advisors

Rapier has retained Kingsdale Advisors as its strategic shareholder advisor, proxy solicitation agent, and communications advisor. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Rapier Board in connection with the Annual General Meeting.

About Institutional Shareholder Services

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) is the world’s leading provider of corporate governance and responsible investment (RI) solutions for asset owners, asset managers, hedge funds, and asset service providers. ISS’ solutions include: objective governance research and recommendations; RI data, analytics, and research; end-to-end proxy voting and distribution solutions; turnkey securities class-action claims management; and reliable global governance data and modeling tools. Institutional clients turn to ISS to apply their corporate governance views, identify environmental, social and governance risk, and manage their complete proxy voting needs on a global basis. ISS analysts have unique expertise and insight on the governance and RI landscape, local market voting practices and regulatory requirements, along with expertise in varied fields such as law, M&A, compensation, and analytics.

