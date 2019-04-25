Thursday, April 25, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, Key Shareholders, and More Analysts Back Jonathan Goodman’s Knight, Recommend Meir Jakobsohn Not be Re-elected to the Board

Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, Key Shareholders, and More Analysts Back Jonathan Goodman’s Knight, Recommend Meir Jakobsohn Not be Re-elected to the Board

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Global Gaming Technologies Announces Departure of Shidan Gouran and Appointment of Capital Markets Advisor