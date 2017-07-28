Leading Industry Executives Join MEF Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – Jul 28, 2017) – MEF is pleased to announce the results of the 2017-2018 Board of Directors elections at the MEF Annual Members Meeting in Toronto.

MEF Board of Directors

New Board members include: Shawn Hakl, VP Product and New Business Innovation, Verizon Kevin O’Toole, Senior VP, Product Management, Comcast Business Gabriel Kerner, VP Network Products and Offerings, Amdocs Technology Rami Yaron, VP, Strategy & Business Development, Telco Systems

Re-elected Board members include: Eric Puetz, Director, Standards and Industry Alliances, AT&T Labs Nan Chen, Executive Vice Chairman, CENX Scott Mansfield, Standardization Researcher, Development Unit Network Products, Ericsson Ralph Santitoro, Head of SDN/NFV Solutions Practice, Fujitsu Network Communications Shahar Steiff, AVP New Technology, PCCW Global Alessandro Talotta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sparkle Michael Strople, President Enterprise Networks, Zayo Group



Appointed Officers

Nan Chen, President

Mike Strople, Chairman

Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer

Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer

Dan Pitt, Senior Vice President

Eric Puetz, Treasurer

Scott Mansfield, Secretary

Appointed Advisory Director

Huiling Zhao, Director of China Telecom Cloud Research Center

The new Board will focus on expanding MEF’s growing community of service providers, technology vendors, and other companies that are committed to driving creation of a global ecosystem of automated networks that deliver agile, assured, and orchestrated services. The Board will guide an ambitious work plan that will enable service providers to achieve a faster time-to-market and time-to-revenue for leading-edge services that provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities.

“We are thrilled to have these prominent and accomplished senior executives joining the Board, augmenting an experienced team of professionals who are spearheading industry transformation,” said Nan Chen, President of MEF. “I personally want to thank our outgoing Board members, Vincent Alesi from Verizon, Allan Langfield from Comcast, Raghu Ranganathan from Ciena, and Lance Hassan from Carrier Ethernet Academy, for their outstanding contributions in helping lead MEF’s work towards realizing the Third Network vision.”

About MEF

An industry association of 210+ member companies, MEF is enabling service providers to create a global ecosystem of networks that deliver agile, assured, and orchestrated services for the digital economy and hyper-connected world. These services provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. They are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration), SDN, and NFV. MEF produces LSO frameworks, open LSO APIs, software-driven reference implementations, service specifications, and certification programs. MEF’s work will enable automated delivery of standardized wavelength, Carrier Ethernet, IP, SD-WAN, and Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://mef.net/.

MEF is the host of the MEF17 (www.MEF17.com) global networking event that will be held 13-16 November 2017 in Orlando, Florida, USA.