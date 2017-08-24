Leap the Pond appoints Thomas Materasso as their new Account Executive

MILFORD, CT–(Marketwired – August 24, 2017) – Leap the Pond, a leading provider of Sage Intacct-based accounting solutions for growing organizations, today announced that Thomas Materasso has joined the company as their new Account Executive.

David Furth, President and Co-Founder of Leap the Pond says, “Tom has a strong understanding of the changing role of accounting and finance leaders. With Tom joining the team, we have a great opportunity to accelerate our growth.”

Tom has broad experience in accounting operations, product management, and business process outsourcing. He has consulted with Fortune 1,000 companies designing software and process solutions. His most recent experiences were at Smyyth, Accenture, and SunGard.

Tom holds an MBA and BBA from Pace University.

About Leap the Pond:

Leap the Pond delivers Sage Intacct-based accounting solutions for growing organizations. Its team brings deep, senior-level expertise in accounting, accounting operations, and software implementation to help customers solve today’s pressing challenges, such as revenue recognition, project accounting, fund accounting, multi-entity consolidation, multi-system integration, and external and internal reporting. Since 2008, Leap the Pond has implemented Sage Intacct on more than 300 organizations. More information can be found at www.leapthepond.com.

