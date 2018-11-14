LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe

CBJ Newsmakers

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech, an industry leader in providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform, announces that as part of the LeddarTech Mobility Leadership Series, two of its experts, Pascal Tousignant, senior product line manager and Frantz Saintellemy, president and COO, will take the stage at two different key European industry events this month : the DVN Conference on LiDAR and the Telegraph Smart Mobility Summit 2018.

DVN Conference on LiDAR

On November 20, 2018, in Frankfurt, Germany, LeddarTech’s Senior Product Line Manager Pascal Tousignant will present Demystifying LiDAR Technologies and Business Models for Automotive AD Applications. This presentation explains LeddarTech’s technology choices and their competitive advantages. It also provides details on the LeddarTech LiDAR solution that enables customers to design custom automotive LiDARs with the leverage of LeddarTech’s reliable, safe and flexible platform. More specifically, this presentation will show how LeddarTech’s technology can evolve and scale-up from Level 2 to Level 5 of vehicle automation and will present the different business models that can bring the LiDAR to the mass market.

The DVN Conference on LiDAR brings together worldwide LiDAR and automotive lighting experts. It features lectures that cover topics such as LiDAR technology, LiDAR integration in headlamps and rear lamps, LiDAR simulation and testing, as well as market challenges and opportunities; some round tables on the pros and cons of different technologies, as well as an exhibit that will present the most recent LiDAR automotive technologies and their integration process into cars.

“With technology becoming more and more at the forefront of the automotive industry, the rapid pace of change also brings some misconceptions on LiDAR technologies,” stated Pascal Tousignant, senior product line manager at LeddarTech. “I look forward to bringing some clarity on LiDAR technologies and sharing with attendees of the DVN Conference on LiDAR LeddarTech’s insights on a winning business model for LiDARs in autonomous-driving applications.”

The Telegraph Smart Mobility Summit 2018

On November 21, 2018, in London, UK, LeddarTech’s President and COO, Frantz Saintellemy will address the key opportunities and challenges related to the commercial deployment of active safety and autonomous driving (AD) technologies into production vehicles. His presentation, Market Forces Driving the Future of Autonomous Driving and ADAS, provides an overview of the significant new business opportunities that autonomous driving brings, discusses the disruptive business model based on a LiDAR development platform that enables mass-market applications in the automotive industry, and explores the LiDAR technology roadmap to meet key requirements of automakers in terms of performance, cost, scalability and functional safety.

The Telegraph Smart Mobility Summit is a forum for business leaders and policymakers to accelerate consumer confidence, demonstrate real world benefits and optimize commercial opportunities from the revolution in connected-autonomous-electric cars.

“LeddarTech offers a go-to-market strategy that is geared to meet industry challenges through its unique technology and LiDAR development platform offering, as well as through a distinctive business model that leverages win-win partnerships with leading industry players to enable the large-scale deployment of solid-state LiDARs in production vehicles,” said Frantz Saintellemy, president and COO of LeddarTech. Mr. Saintellemy added, “Our Leddar Ecosystem also uniquely positions LeddarTech to navigate the complexity and face the challenges that come with bringing LiDAR solutions from the lab to market. The Telegraph Smart Mobility Summit 2018 is a great forum to exchange on best practices with the key influencers of the autonomous-driving and ADAS industry.”

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader in providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade and functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP software. The company is responsible for several technological innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications. Automotive active safety, autonomous driving, intelligent transportation, inner-city fleet vehicles, and more, are being enhanced using patented LeddarTech technologies.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com, and on LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

LeddarTech, Leddar, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech

Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com