Leis Industries Limited Announces Board Appointment

ST. ALBERT, AB–(Marketwired – August 18, 2017) – Leis Industries Limited (TSX VENTURE: LES) (“Leis” or the “Corporation“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Stout to the board of directors of the Corporation.

Mr. Stout is a regional director of Midnight Integrated Financial Inc., a private investment firm, and is a consultant and former partner of Grant Thornton LLP Chartered Accountants. He was the managing partner of Stout & Company LLP Chartered Accountants from 1993 to 2011. Mr. Stout has been a chartered accountant since 1976 and obtained his ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2011.

Mr. Stout has extensive experience in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions and serving on the boards of directors of public companies. We are pleased to welcome Mr. Stout to the board of directors of Leis and look forward to the valuable experience he will bring to the Corporation.

