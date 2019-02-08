Len Boggio, FCPA, FCA honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award from CPABC

CBJ Newsmakers

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — North Vancouver’s Lenard Boggio, FCPA, FCA was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC). The award recognizes Boggio’s sustained distinction in his career, community service, and work within the CPA profession.

Lenard Boggio, FCPA, FCA is a sought-after advisor and director of a number of public and private companies. He is currently an independent director and Audit Committee chair of BC Hydro, where he exercises a governance role over some of the organization’s most complex and important projects, including Site C and the recent purchase of the Waneta Dam. He also serves as an independent director and advisor to several public mining companies and has been a commissioner of the Financial Institutions Commission, the provincial regulatory agency that safeguards the stability and reputation of BC’s financial sector.

Boggio was a partner at PwC’s Vancouver office from 1988 until retiring in 2012. Under his leadership, the firm’s mining group saw its annual revenues double, as did the number of partners working in the practice. Respected as a clear and strategic thinker who inspired trust in his colleagues, he freely shared his expertise and mentored many of the mining practice’s younger partners.

A respected educator, Boggio taught the audit component of the Institute of Corporate Directors program and has lectured at SFU and the Law Society of BC. He is also an active volunteer, and has advocated for children with dyslexia and other learning disabilities through his service with the Kenneth Gordon Maplewood School and related Foundation.

For more than 30 years, Boggio volunteered with his profession and rendered diverse and dedicated service. During the unification of Canada’s accounting profession, he was a leader at both the provincial and national levels. As chair of his national legacy body during unification, he was widely recognized by his peers for his energy, commitment, and vision. He also served as president of his provincial legacy body, engaging with fellow members to promote understanding and approval of unification.

Boggio obtained his designation in 1985 in B.C. and was elected to fellowship in 2007.

“We are honoured to recognize Len with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Throughout his career, Len has dedicated his time towards the betterment of the accounting profession and his community. His contributions are invaluable and we are extremely proud of Len’s achievements.”

