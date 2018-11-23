Let a Safe and Sober Driver Quarterback Your Travels This Grey Cup Weekend

CBJ Newsmakers

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whether you’re cheering for the Calgary Stampeders or the Ottawa Redblacks in this weekend’s 106th Grey Cup, everyone can agree that having a safe and sober ride home from the championship game festivities is a winning play.

“Driving after alcohol or cannabis consumption can result in an impaired driving charge, or, worse, a crash that kills or injures someone. Driving impaired is just never worth the risk,” said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates. “Wherever you are watching the big game this Sunday, please have a plan to get yourself or your guests home safe.”

Every year in Canada, hundreds of people are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs. MADD Canada and Allstate Canada are asking Canadians to all do their part to prevent tragedies on our roads this weekend.

Don’t drive impaired – call an Uber, call a cab, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or plan to stay overnight;

Don’t ride with drivers who are impaired;

If you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911 and report it to police.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe,” said Allstate Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “Make safe and sober transportation part of your game plan this Grey Cup weekend.”

Football fans looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .



About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is one of the country’s leading producers and distributors of home and auto insurance products, serving Canadians since 1953. The company strives to keep its customers in “Good Hands®” as well as its employees, and has been listed five years in a row on the Best Employers in Canada list. Allstate Canada is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more about Allstate Canada, visit www.allstate.ca .

