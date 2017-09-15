Leucrotta Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation“) (TSXV:LXE) announces that its board of directors has approved the granting of incentive stock options (“Options“) under its stock option plan to certain of its directors and officers to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,920,000 common shares (“Common Shares“) of the Corporation and the granting of Options to certain of its employees and consultants to acquire up to an aggregate of 706,000 Common Shares.

All of the Options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $1.78 per Common Share and 33⅓% of the Options will vest on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such Options and the remainder will vest 33⅓% per year thereafter.

Following the grant of the Options, Leucrotta will have a total of 11,487,650 Options outstanding. Leucrotta’s share based incentive plans limit the total number of Common Shares underlying the outstanding stock options and performance warrants to no more than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As of the date of this press release, the total number of Common Shares underlying the outstanding stock options and performance warrants represents about 9.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

