Levi Strauss IPO

CBJ — Levi Strauss & Co is aiming to raise to raise the equivalent of $785 million in Canadian currency through an initial public offering, which would give it a market value of well beyond $6 billion.

The IPO comes at a time when demand for denim has never been higher, driven by many types of new styles.

Levi Strauss, which also sells footwear, belts and wallets, reported annual net revenue of $5.6 billion in 2018.

The 165-year-old company, known for inventing blue jeans, said it wants to evolve into a full-fledged global lifestyle leader for both men and women and of course attract young shoppers.

