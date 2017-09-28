Levon Resources Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Sept. 28, 2017) - Levon Resources Ltd. (“Levon” or “the Company”) (TSX:LVN)(OTCQX:LVNVF) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated August 23, 2017 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) held on September 28, 2017. At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved setting the number of directors at six, the appointment of the Company’s auditors, and the re-approval of the Company’s rolling stock option plan.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Ron Tremblay 32,852,518 97.79 743,870 2.21 Daniel Vickerman 31,546,163 93.80 2,050,225 6.10 Victor Chevillon 31,551,563 93.91 2,044,825 6.09 Gary Robertson 32,214,373 95.89 1,382,015 4.11 Barry Honig 32,173,873 95.77 1,422,515 4.23 Edward Karr 32,213,873 95.88 1,382,515 4.12

About Levon Resources Ltd.

Levon is a well-funded gold and precious metals exploration Company, exploring the company’s 100% owned flagship Cordero bulk tonnage silver, gold, zinc, and lead project near Hidalgo Del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Ron Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer

