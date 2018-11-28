LexaGene Named One of the 10 Most Promising Food Solution Providers

CBJ Newsmakers

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (the “Company”), a biotechnology company that develops instrumentation for pathogen detection, today announced that following the most recent widespread multi-state recall of romaine lettuce contaminated with E.coli, and a food safety alert from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) declaring all romaine lettuce unsafe to eat, LexaGene has been voted among the “10 Most Promising Food and Beverages Solution Providers 2018” by CIOReview based on the Company’s pathogen detection system, the LX2™ Genetic Analyzer.

LexaGene’s automated genetic analyzer is designed to be placed at the site of sample collection in food and beverage processing facilities to provide easy-to-use, rapid and sensitive testing with results available in about one hour.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our contribution to the future of food safety in developing next-generation testing to help food processors detect harmful pathogens in a timely and actionable way. Our technology is designed to assess the contamination risk of a food product within just 1 hour so that producers can make faster and smarter decisions on handling their products to avoid recalls and deliver the freshest product possible to their customers,” states LexaGene CEO and Founder, Dr. Jack Regan.

LexaGene was chosen for this distinction by a panel of business leaders, along with CIOReview’s editorial board. During the week of December 10th, the Company will be featured in an upcoming issue of CIOReview Magazine where the top ten list will be published.

In other developments, LexaGene has been selected to present at the upcoming LD Micro Annual Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, Dec 4th, 2018 at 1 PM, where the Company will introduce its technology to investors in attendance.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company developing the very first fully automated pathogen detection platform that is open-access. The open-access feature will empower end-users to target any pathogen of interest, as they can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument for customized pathogen detection. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, and press ‘go’. The instrument is expected to offer excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of pathogen detection. The instrument will be able to process multiple samples at a time, in an on-demand fashion, returning results in about 1 hour. The company expects to sell its technology in the food safety market, veterinary diagnostics market and more.

Media Contacts

Nicole Ridgedale

Director of Corporate Marketing, LexaGene

800.215.1824 ext 206

nridgedale@lexagene.com

Investor Relations

Jay Adelaar

Vice President of Capital Markets, LexaGene

800.215.1824 ext 207

jadelaar@lexagene.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors — including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations as disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.