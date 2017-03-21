LexaGene selected to be highlighted on FOX Business Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:LXXGF) (TSX-V:LXG) (the “Company”). LexaGene is pleased to announce that DMG Productions has selected LexaGene to be featured in an upcoming episode of Innovations with Ed Begley Jr. The show will air in the third quarter of 2017 on the FOX Business Network, which is viewed by approximately 85 million households worldwide. As a benefit of being selected, DMG will also produce a 30-second educational commercial spot to air during prime-time on networks such as the Discovery Channel, Fox Business, CNN, TLC, Travel Channel, RFD-TV, and Food Network.

“Of the thousands of biotech companies out there, to be selected and invited by DMG Productions to participate in Innovations with Ed Begley Jr. is quite an honor. We are very excited to have the opportunity to show the world the features of our technology that separates us from the competition and will enable us to make a positive impact on so many different industries,” said Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO.

Michele Nehls, Producer for Innovations said, “My team is constantly looking at the biotech space for stories that we think are compelling. We ran across LexaGene and were excited to learn that the company is building an open-access platform to bring automated diagnostic to fields that are currently not being supported by the bigger companies. Their technology has the potential to make a big impact on food safety, veterinary diagnostics, and even pandemic prevention; and we think the general public will enjoy learning about this company and the technological advances they are making.”

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company developing the very first fully automated pathogen detection platform that is open-access. The open-access feature will empower end-users to target any pathogen of interest, as they can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument for customized pathogen detection. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, and press ‘go’. The instrument is expected to offer excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of pathogen detection. The instrument will be able to process six samples at a time, in an on-demand fashion, returning results in about 1 hour. The company expects to sell its technology in the food safety, veterinary diagnostics, water quality monitoring, and aquaculture pathogen surveillance markets.

