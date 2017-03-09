LexaGene started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol LXXGF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LexaGene Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:LXG) (the “Company”). LexaGene is pleased to announce that the Company has started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol LXXGF. The OTCQB is equivalent in Canada to the TSX Venture Exchange for early-stage and developing companies.

Lexagene is also pleased to report that the Company has received approval from the Depository Trust Company (DTC) that its shares are now DTC eligible. Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and exchanging the company’s common stock on the OTC marketplace in the United States.

In addition to the OTCQB, shares of LexaGene also continue to trade on the TSX-V.

Daryl Rebeck, President of Lexagene stated, “Trading on OTCQB will enable us to expand our U.S. shareholder base as well as offer the company’s existing U.S. shareholders a more transparent and efficient platform to attain quotations and trade in Lexagene securities.”

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company developing the very first fully automated pathogen detection platform that is open-access. The open-access feature will empower end-users to target any pathogen of interest, as they can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument for customized pathogen detection. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, and press ‘go’. The instrument is expected to offer excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of pathogen detection. The instrument will be able to process six samples at a time, in an on-demand fashion, returning results in about 1 hour. The company expects to sell its technology in the food safety, veterinary diagnostics, water quality monitoring, and aquaculture pathogen surveillance markets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD “Daryl Rebeck”

Daryl Rebeck, President and Director

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors — including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues — that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations as disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Daryl Rebeck, President and Director, [email protected]