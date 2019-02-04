LexaGene Starts Clinical Study Using its Technology

CBJ Newsmakers

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (the “Company”), a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers, announced today that it has started a clinical study to collect data using its LX genetic analyzer technology. The study will include testing urine samples collected from dogs suspected of having a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder states, “This is an exciting time for our company. All of our hard work developing this advanced technology has come to fruition as our pre-clinical work had excellent data quality and I’m very optimistic the clinical trial will show similar results. I look forward to reporting preliminary clinical results in the coming weeks.”

LexaGene is using frozen samples that were collected from dogs suspected of having a UTI. These frozen samples are being provided by Ethos Veterinary Health Group. LexaGene’s scientists are loading thawed samples on to the Company’s automated genetic analyzer for testing. Prior to sending the samples to LexaGene, Ethos shipped duplicate samples to their standard reference laboratory for testing so that LexaGene can compare their generated data to the current method.

The current method takes 2 – 5 days to receive results back from a reference laboratory. This delay directly impacts the quality of care veterinarians can provide. LexaGene aims to solve this problem by providing a technology that can be used in the veterinary hospital or clinic, returning results in just one hour to the caregiver. This technology has the potential to significantly change the manner in which veterinarians have their collected samples tested.

Every year in the United States, an estimated 5.4 million urine tests are performed, with the vast majority of these tests being for UTI. Currently, no automated genetic analyzers are available for veterinarians to use inside veterinary hospitals or clinics that can quickly identify the pathogen(s) that cause UTI.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company commercializing the very first easy-to-use, fully automated, genetic analyzer that is open-access. The open-access feature empowers end-users to target any genetic sequence of interest, whether of pathogen or human origin. To take advantage of the open-access feature, end-users simply need to load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to customize their tests or run validated assays the company is developing. LexaGene’s analyzers offer excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of pathogen detection while returning results in about 1 hour. The company expects to sell its technology in the food safety and veterinary diagnostics markets, as well as to markets that need easy-to-use customized testing such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academia, and institutions performing water quality monitoring, aquaculture pathogen surveillance, and others.

