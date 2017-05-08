LexWest Reveals Inner Workings of its Los Angeles Steel Processing Facility

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – May 08, 2017) – LexWest, a company affiliated with The Lex Group, opens its doors to the world with a video that gives a behind the scenes tour of its steel processing facilities in Los Angeles. For more than 15 years, the company has provided its flat rolled steel products to the automotive, office furniture, metal building, light duty shelving, appliance, construction and solar industries. Be one of the first to see the inner workings of LexWest by watching the video here: https://youtu.be/IjvDQt5iO2s.

“When LexWest opened its doors more than 15 years ago, the objective of the company was to help meet the existing needs of several of its customers on the west coast. Given the logistics of moving steel, it made the most sense to open shop here and we’re excited to show it to the world,” said Paul Douglas, COO of LexHolding Company. “We have been pleased with the growth we have seen in multiple industries and the accumulation of new customers, and look forward to the next 15 years with great anticipation.”

LexWest provides quality products giving them a strong competitive advantage. Additionally, the company’s product availability and longstanding customer testimonials continue to prove their leadership within the industry. Its current location provides excellent opportunities to serve the entire west coast and Mexico, and has access to strong international ports. LexWest operates on a unique distribution process that reduces costs and provides customers with superior production quality, logistical support and high quality products.

The LexWest plant is currently taking orders, and interested manufacturers can obtain more information at http://lexwest.net. The company also operates LexCentral in Chicago and LexSouth in Houston, expanding its reach across the majority of the U.S.

About The Lex Group

The Lex Group is a collection of affiliated companies that distribute flat rolled steel and other related metal products to solve the challenges that North American manufacturers and distributors face every day. Its businesses offer full production and logistical support with distribution facilities in the Midwest, South, and Western United States. For more information, please visit: www.lexholding.net.

