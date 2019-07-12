Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Liberty Gold Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Sell the Halilağa Porphyry Copper Gold Deposit in Turkey Liberty Gold Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Sell the Halilağa Porphyry Copper Gold Deposit in Turkey CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedQuebec Precious Metals hires SGS Canada for resource modelKenney government should not reduce agriculture health and safety requirementsEPCOR to begin construction on the Southern Bruce Natural Gas Project