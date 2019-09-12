Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Liberty Gold Drills 6.11 g/t Oxide Gold over 9.1 m and 4.39 g/t Oxide Gold over 53.3 m in Drill Hole LBP043 in Discovery 2, Black Pine Project, Idaho, USA Liberty Gold Drills 6.11 g/t Oxide Gold over 9.1 m and 4.39 g/t Oxide Gold over 53.3 m in Drill Hole LBP043 in Discovery 2, Black Pine Project, Idaho, USA CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedLiberty Gold Drills 6.11 g/t Oxide Gold over 9.1 m and 4.39 g/t Oxide Gold over 53.3 m in Drill Hole LBP043 in Discovery 2, Black Pine Project, Idaho, USATitanium Transportation Group Recognized by the Growth 500 in 2019 with Five-year Revenue Growth of 339%Nabis Holdings Launches BIS, A New CBD Exclusive Brand