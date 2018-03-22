Liberty Gold Provides Exploration Update for Goldstrike Oxide Gold Deposit, Great Basin, USA

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on planned 2018 exploration activities at the Goldstrike Property, Utah. As detailed in a press release dated February 8, 2018, Liberty Gold reported a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Property, quoted at a cut-off grade of 0.25 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consisting of: An indicated resource of 865,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.54 g/t Au (49,553,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 274,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.52 g/t Au (16,443,000 tonnes).

The primary goal of exploration activities in 2018 is to turn the focus from finding a deposit to setting it on a path toward a substantially de-risked mining project, with an emphasis on engineering, metallurgy, permitting and defining additional resource ounces. Activities include:

Commencement of a Preliminary Economic Assessment: Liberty Gold has retained SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., Golder Associates, Kappes Cassiday and Associates, and GL Simmons Consulting LLC to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). Initial project scoping and field investigations have commenced, with a targeted release date of mid-year.

Additional Metallurgical Testing: Diamond core drilling commenced on March 14 pursuant to providing additional material for metallurgical testing in areas of the deposit not previously studied. The program will comprise approximately 2,000 m of drilling in 16 holes, to provide material for a program similar in scope to that which was completed in January 2017. In the prior study, 20 column tests returned a weighted average gold recovery of 85.9%, with leaching largely complete in 10 days; see press release dated April 3, 2017. The results suggest that a simple, low-cost, run-of-mine heap leach scenario may be feasible at Goldstrike.

Permitting: Two amendments to the existing Plan of Operations were submitted to the BLM in order to gain access to a larger area of the property for drilling than was contemplated when the existing Plan of Operations was submitted 2 years ago. The first amendment, which has been approved, permits access to all previously disturbed areas on the Property, including historic heap leach pads, stockpiles, etc. Liberty Gold believes that these areas, and bedrock directly beneath them, may contain additional gold. The second Plan of Operations amendment will allow for more comprehensive access to a much larger area surrounding the existing resource, and will allow for exploration and growth along the margins of the deposit. Exploration Drilling: Reverse circulation (RC) drilling will commence in early April, and will continue through late November, with a target of 14,900 metres in Phase 1. Liberty Gold is planning both resource expansion drilling and exploratory drilling of new targets. Technical Report: Liberty Gold is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of the Technical Report for the Goldstrike Oxide Deposit. The Technical Report, authored by SRK, is entitled “Independent Technical Report and Resource Estimate for the Goldstrike Project, Washington County, Utah, USA” effective February 8, 2018 and signed March 21, 2018. (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was authored by Independent Qualified Persons David Rowe, CPG, of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., James N. Gray, P.Geo, of Advantage Geoservices and Gary Simmons, MMSA of GL Simmons Consulting LLC, and is in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The report is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company’s website at www.libertygold.ca.

Goldstrike is located in the eastern Great Basin, immediately adjacent to the Utah/Nevada border, and is a Carlin-style gold system, similar in many ways to the prolific deposits located along Nevada’s Carlin trend. Like Kinsley Mountain and Newmont’s Long Canyon deposit, Goldstrike represents part of a growing number of Carlin-style gold systems located off the main Carlin and Cortez trends in underexplored parts of the Great Basin. The historic Goldstrike Mine operated from 1988 to 1994, with 209,000 ounces of gold produced from 12 shallow pits, at an average grade of 1.2 g/t Au and an average recovery of approximately 75%.

Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration and Geoscience, Liberty Gold, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101″) and has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Goldstrike, Black Pine and Kinsley Mountain, all of which are past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

