Liberty Health Sciences Announces Increase To Bought Deal Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 5, 2018)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:LHS)(CSE:LHS.CN)(CNSX:LHS) (the “Company” or “Liberty”) is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to increase the size of its previously announced $15,000,000 bought deal offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 9,523,810 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of C$2.10 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$20,000,001 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$2.65 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Company has also agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,428,571 Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period ending 30 days from and including the Closing Date. In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$23,000,000.10.

The Units will be offered in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario by short form prospectus. The Units may also be sold to United States purchasers on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements in Rule 144A or Rule 506(b) of Regulation D of the United States Securities Act or in such other manner as to not require registration under the U.S. Securities Act, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Units can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 26, 2018 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In connection with the Offering, Delavaco Group has been appointed as a special advisor to the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Liberty Health Sciences

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in U.S. states where medical cannabis is legal. Liberty’s stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near- and mid-term opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients. Additional information relating to the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

