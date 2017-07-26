Liberty Health Sciences Commences Trading on the CSE Following Closing of Business Combination

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) -

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (formerly SecureCom Mobile Inc.) (CSE:LHS) (“Liberty” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, following the closing of the business combination (the “Transaction”) previously announced on July 21, 2017, the Corporation’s common shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the trading symbol “LHS” at the opening of markets on July 26, 2017.

As part of the Transaction, SecureCom Mobile Inc. changed its name to Liberty Health Sciences Inc. and consolidated its shares on a three (3) to one (1) basis.

Liberty was launched to acquire and operate U.S.-based companies in the medical cannabis market, with initial focus of operations in the State of Florida where it entered into an exclusive Management Agreement with Chestnut Hill Tree Farm, LLC (“Chestnut”) which grants the company all economic risk and rewards associated with the Florida-based operation. Liberty intends to continue to target, for expansion, key U.S. states that have approved medical use of marijuana and meets its stringent investment criteria. Liberty takes a science-based, data driven approach to continuous improvement and holds itself to the highest standards when it comes to the cultivation and production of medical cannabis.

As a result of the closing of the Transaction, the directors and executive officers of the Company are now:

Vic Neufeld Chairman George Scorsis Chief Executive Officer and Director Rene Gulliver Chief Financial Officer John Cervini Director Aaron Serruya Director Michael Galloro Director

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (“Liberty”) is an investor and operator in the medical cannabis market, capitalizing on new and existing opportunities in the United States. Liberty’s stringent investment criteria for expansion maximizes returns to shareholders, while focusing on significant near and mid-term opportunities. Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer. Liberty leverages commercial greenhouse knowledge to deliver high-quality, clean and safe pharmaceutical grade cannabis to patients.