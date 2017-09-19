Liberty One Lithium Provides Update on Accelerated Brine Resource Study in Argentina and Related Corporate Events

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – Sep 19, 2017) – Liberty One Lithium Corp. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: LBY) (OTCQB: LRTTF) (FRANKFURT: L1T), is pleased to advise that Brad Nichol, CEO of Liberty One recently returned from an extensive visit to the Company’s Pocitos West Property in Argentina and reports on current and future planning efforts.

As a direct result of its recently announced geophysical survey findings (see August 17, 2017 press release) the Company has submitted the requisite environmental and drilling applications in order to accelerate a study of the prospective thick, contiguous probable brine horizon suggested by geophysics throughout the entire 29km length of its mining property. Given the regional nature of lithium brine assets in the immediate area, the Company believes the potential for brine to exist beneath the majority of the 39,000-acre property license is highly probable.

In order to further evaluate the property, the Company and its operators have developed an operational plan in anticipation of imminently receiving the permit to drill up to 11 test holes. At this time, the Company expects to commence drilling operations in Q4 2017.

Anticipated results include determination of the geology, lithology and refinement of the existing geophysical interpretation. This includes brine sampling in order to better understand the chemistry, including lithium and potassium, amongst others. In addition, the proposed program will likely include a production-scale pumping test along with core sampling to determine N.I. 43-101 regulatory compliant porosity and permeability, which will be used in future resource determinations.

Upon concluding his visit to the property, Company CEO, Brad Nichol noted, “I am extremely pleased with the progress and results the Company has achieved to-date.” Nichol continues, “The last 30 days have reinforced my decision to make a significant investment in Liberty One and join the Company. I am confident we have the necessary components in place to build a large, successful lithium production company. We have the world’s preeminent go-to lithium team based in Argentina, led by a former 29-year Rio Tinto lithium expert and supported by local mining industry veterans including chemists, geologists, engineers, laboratory personnel, operators as well as one of the region’s foremost mining legal firms with extensive lithium brine experience.”

The Argentinian property is located in Salta Province, which is ranked by respected Fraser Institute analysts as the #1 jurisdiction in Argentina and #3 locale in all of Latin America to do business. It is ideally proximal to a large diameter natural gas transmission line, high-voltage power and rail transportation. A national highway runs through the middle of the property and continues into Chile to an all-weather, all-year, deep-water port. The property is virtually surrounded by lithium discoveries, reserves and production, all of which are positioned in the renowned Lithium Triangle where over half of the world’s lithium is currently produced.

In related news, the Company further reports from the United States where it holds an interest encompassing approximately 4,000 acres of mining licenses in the Paradox Basin of southeastern Utah. Liberty One Lithium has recently made an annual lease payment to maintain the mineral licenses in good standing in order to further study and evaluate future opportunities and activities proposed for this extensive asset.

Regarding corporate activities, Mr. Nichol notes that effective and efficient sourcing and deployment of capital are vitally important to the Company. He affirms this by stating, “Near to my heart is the successful deployment of our rarest commodity, our investors’ cash. I have based a large part of my career on spending capital like it is scarce and difficult to obtain — which it is, especially for a junior exploration company.”

Nichol adds, “I aim to work tirelessly in the pursuit of creating a highly successful lithium company that investors want to own. The Company is built on three core fundamentals that align directly with my vision for success: 1. Team: a world-class, highly desired team; 2. Location: assets of considerable scale, all with enviable lithium addresses and a line of sight to imminent and significant lithium production; and 3. Capital Management: our ability to raise a large amount of capital at successively higher valuations is a testament to the professionalism and quality of our assets along with the trust of our long-standing shareholders in our ability to manage their capital.”

Iain Scarr, an arm’s length party to the Company, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical disclosure in this news release.

