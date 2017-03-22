Librestream Launches Next Generation of its Pioneer Rugged Smart Camera

WINNIPEG, MB–(Marketwired – March 22, 2017) – Librestream, the leader in virtual presence systems for enterprise, today announced the launch of its next generation Onsight rugged smart camera. The Onsight 5000HD delivers secure, wireless video collaboration from the most sensitive industrial environments.

The Onsight 5000HD supports augmented reality capabilities such as dimensioning to enhance the core Onsight collaboration experience. This laser-based dimensioning capability displays and calculates the length of cracks or weld imperfections on-screen, storing this data as part of the asset record.

“The Onsight 5000HD represents the fourth evolution of our rugged smart camera product. There is a strong need for this product, especially in intellectual property sensitive applications and rugged environments. As a closed appliance, the camera meets strict security requirements and adds valuable augmented capabilities that improve asset management in the field,” said Kerry Thacher, President & CEO of Librestream.

As part of this launch, Librestream is offering its Virtual Innovator Program (VIP) to customers and partners to gain early access to the Onsight 5000HD. The VIP participants will receive the first production units in May 2017. To learn more, contact your Librestream support or sales representative.

The full list of Onsight 5000HD features is available at http://librestream.com/products/onsight-rugged-smart-camera/ including:

Superior visuals with macro lens for detailed inspections

Powerful illumination ring for low light environments

Performs as a mobile TelePresence

