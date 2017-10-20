LifeLabs Now Accepting Patients at the GoodLife Fitness Family Autism Hub

Burnaby, BC, Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeLabs is proud to announce that a specially designed Patient Service Centre (PSC) at the GoodLife Fitness Family Autism Hub in Richmond (the Hub), in B.C., is now accepting customers. This PSC is part of LifeLabs’ commitment to support Canadians with autism and their families. While the PSC has been specifically designed for customers with autism, all LifeLabs’ employees in B.C. are fully trained in LifeLabs’ Serving Customers with Autism (SCA) program, the first of its kind in Canada. The unique design of the PSC at the Hub, along with the SCA program, will contribute significantly to a positive health care experience for citizens with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and all related conditions.

“With the growing prevalence of ASD and related disorders, it is very important for families to have easy access to innovative programs and services,” says Pacific Autism Family Network Co-Founder, Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia. “LifeLabs’ sensory room within the PSC is fully equipped to provide a soothing experience for patients and their families. This is the kind of program and service we are proud to have at our Hub.”

The LifeLabs experience is a marked difference for patients with ASD and their families who are accustomed to blood collection being a traumatic experience. The combination of fully trained staff, soothing light options, the ability to play videos, and the use of many other calming tools and techniques make for a stress-free, tailored visit at all PSCs across B.C.

“Autism Canada is delighted with LifeLabs’ proactive program which teaches staff about strategies and accommodations to use in order to make lab visits a positive experience for those on the spectrum,” says Dr. Wendy Edwards, Autism Canada Director and Chief of Paediatrics and Co-Medical Director of the Women & Children’s Program at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

“It is estimated that 1 in 68 children are currently diagnosed with ASD, and that ASD is the fastest growing and most commonly diagnosed neurological disorder in Canada. A medical procedure such as blood collection can be traumatic and stressful for a person with ASD. In some extreme cases, patients require sedation, further postponing treatment diagnosis,” said Sue Paish, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “LifeLabs’ program for serving customers with autism was designed in close partnership with patients with autism and their families. We are absolutely delighted to bring this program to the GoodLife Fitness Family Autism Hub.”

The Serving Patients with Autism program is now available at all Patient Service Centres in Ontario and B.C. For more information please visit lifelabs.com/autismprogram

LifeLabs is a Canadian-owned company with over 50 years of experience providing laboratory testing services to help healthcare providers diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease in patients.

About Pacific Autism Family Network

The Pacific Autism Family Network (PAFN) is a charitable organization, founded by parents Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia and Sergio Cocchia, with a mandate to serve the lifespan needs of individuals and families affected by Autism and all related disorders.

