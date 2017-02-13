LifeProof uncovers NUUD for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Feb 12, 2017) – With a screenless design and sleek profile, LifeProof NÜÜD has become the choice of iPhone fans seeking the ultimate in protection without sacrificing the streamlined look and feel of their device. Now available for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, LifeProof uncovers the latest innovations in iPhone protection with an enhanced NÜÜD design that brings the best of iPhone to life.

NÜÜD is the original screenless waterproof case for iPhone. A variety of enhancements were added to the design for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, both inside and out, to make the user experience better than ever.

“Our engineers consider a lot of consumer feedback in the design process, and they set out to create the best NÜÜD ever,” said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. “They’ve done just that. The new NÜÜD design for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus features a fully transparent back so you can show off your iPhone and enhanced audio to keep calls and music crystal clear. NÜÜD delivers an experience that’s in a league of its own.”

The redesigned NÜÜD case showcases slim styling, yet remains waterproof to 6.6 feet, drop proof to 6.6 feet, dirt proof and snow proof. NÜÜD leaves the screen uncovered for direct display access while adding minimal size and weight to the phone. Every device feature remains accessible and fully functional, making LifeProof iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases a by-your-side necessity for any adventure.

LifeProof’s original four-proof design, FRĒ, is also available for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. FRĒ features a built-in screen protector to safeguard the display from scratches and offers the same four-proof technology against water, drops, dirt and snow.

NÜÜD for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are available now and start at SGD 129. For color choices and availability, visit lifeproof.asia and available at below retail stores :

iStudio

EpiCentre Pte Ltd

NewStead Technologies Pte Ltd (NUBOX)

Best Denki (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Polaris Network Pte. Ltd.

XGEAR

Price listings as follow –

LifeProof FRĒ LifeProof NÜÜD iPhone 7 SGD 129 SGD 149 iPhone 7 Plus SGD 159 SGD 169

High resolution product images can be downloaded at:

https://1drv.ms/f/s!AkGMSZAlGuoehMkwiCzLxyx9xznnMQ

LifeProof Resources

Facebook: www.facebook.com/lifeproofapac

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/LifeProofCases

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lifeproofasia

About LifeProof:

LifeProof encourages technology users to unleash the remarkable by taking their smartphone and tablet devices on every adventure regardless of dirt, sand, water, rocks and other environmental hazards. LifeProof premium cases boast four-proof protection for smartphone and tablet devices and provide freedom from environmental constraints. LifeProof is the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S. and is committed to inspiring its customers to live an active, no-limits lifestyle.*

For more information, visit www.lifeproof.com. #LiveLifeProof

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection/Units Sold 1/2012-7/2016

The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of Treefrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.