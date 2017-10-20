LIFULL Supercharges Online Marketing and New Business Development with Appier’s AI-based Data Intelligence Platform

TOKYO, JAPAN–(Marketwired – Oct 19, 2017) – Appier, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced today that LIFULL Co., one of Japan’s largest real estate and housing information services, is implementing Aixon, Appier’s AI-based data intelligence platform, to enhance its online marketing and new business development.

LIFULL has committed to be the best life-event data solution company in the world as part of its three-year mid-term business plan and this includes adopting the latest AI, robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The Aixon implementation will help LIFULL integrate and analyze the vast online and offline real estate databases managed by its Group Data Strategy Unit to generate keen customer insights.

Aixon offers companies the ability to unify data across different formats and combine it with data from Appier’s CrossX AI database, which comprises rich anonymized ownership and usage information across billions of devices in Asia. Aixon helps marketers analyze this data using AI to predict customer behavior. It also allows them to export and integrate customer insights with their own customer relationship management (CRM) systems, or to take action on Aixon’s predictions using programmatic advertising platforms such as Appier’s CrossX Programmatic Platform.

LIFULL will be using Aixon to drive more effective online marketing programs leading to enriched long-term relationships with its customers. LIFULL also plans to use the Aixon platform to develop new innovative businesses.

“In order to expand the scope of our business, data usage is key. For example, one of our biggest challenges is trying to figure out what insights we should take from the vast amounts of CRM data and how we should go about using them,” said Masahito Noguchi, Chief Data Officer of LIFULL. “LIFULL has a great team with a lot of knowledge. We have decided to introduce Appier’s prediction tool Aixon because we believe its analysis and prediction features will be helpful when analyzing our CRM data. I am looking forward to seeing what insights Aixon will provide us with.”

“LIFULL is a truly innovative company which recognizes the role that AI can play in supercharging its business. We’re delighted to have been selected to partner with them in their mission to use AI to drive impactful online marketing and create new business models. We look forward to working closely with LIFULL to ensure that Aixon meets their needs,” said Chih-Han Yu, Chief Executive Officer, Appier.

About LIFULL

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (TSE First Section: 2120) is a company that operates real estate and housing information services. It was established in 1997 based on an aspiration to change the real estate industry. Its main service is the operation of LIFULL HOME’S, a website providing real estate and housing information, which provides the industry’s most extensive library of property information in Japan.* LIFULL has been expanding its domains from its mainstay housing business, to peripheral areas including nursing care, interior, and insurance. The company has expanded LIFULL HOME’S overseas and is operating Trovit, one of the world’s largest aggregation sites. LIFULL has operations in 57 countries. LIFULL Group’s corporate message is ‘Make every LIFE FULL’. LIFULL provides “LIFE solutions” that will offer security and pleasure to people around the world.

About Appier

Appier is a technology company which aims to provide artificial intelligence (AI) platforms to help enterprises solve their most challenging business problems. Appier was established in 2012 by a passionate team of computer scientists and engineers with expertise in AI, data analysis and distributed systems. Appier serves around 1,000 global brands and agencies from offices in 14 markets across Asia, including Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Hong Kong, Mumbai, New Delhi, Jakarta, Seoul, and Bangkok. For more information please visit www.appier.com.