LIG Assets, Inc. Announces New CEO and CFO to Lead LIGA Into Next Phase of Growth

NASHVILLE, TN–(Marketwired – Jul 10, 2017) – LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the “Leader in Green Assets” or “LIGA”) announced today the appointment of Allan Gillis as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Douglas Vaughn as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Both Gillis and Vaughn bring extensive experience, integrity and capabilities to these very important executive positions that will successfully launch LIG Assets into the next phase of the Company’s corporate development and growth for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Chairman of the Board Aric Simons states, “The hiring of Allan Gillis brings a successful international businessman with vision and leadership skills that have made him successful in his current and past ventures. I believe these skills will translate to bring Lig Assets the same leadership and vision necessary to implement our strategy for rapid growth and expansion.”

As the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer, Gillis will be responsible for leading and implementing LIGA’s business plan and achieving the company’s goals for revenue growth and expansion opportunities. Allan Gillis has extensive international experience and his travels have resulted in him consummating many successful business opportunities in Australia, Canada, China, Europe and America. Gillis has worked with diverse entities and nations to facilitate growth of his business interests and those skills will be instrumental for doing the same for LIG Assets.

Simons continues, “Douglas Vaughn’s experience in forensic and analytical managerial accounting coupled with his unfettered record of integrity will be essential tools to our goal of becoming a fully reporting company. Also, Doug’s forensic capabilities will help LIG Assets in our final stage of cleaning up the past practices into a new era of accountability as LIGA moves towards full reporting status and unparalleled transparency in the OTC markets.”

Vaughn’s duties as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer will be helping create strategic profitability, financial planning and budgeting, as well as financial and sales analysis. Vaughn’s vast prior business experience include AVP/Sr. Financial Analyst for Leader Federal Bank for Savings, AVP/Sr. Financial Analyst for Union Planters Mortgage, Controller for AllTrans Co. LLC & SVAL LLC, Vice President – Strategic Marketing & Sales for First Tennessee Capital Markets, and most recently as an equity and financial analyst and accountant.

“All of us at LIGA feel that the addition of Gillis and Vaughn represents the official end of the past management era and the beginning of the new management team and transformation of LIG Assets from top to bottom. This next phase will see LIGA with innovative and exciting strategies as LIG Assets becomes a fully reporting revenue generating business with a solid foundation of sustained growth. Our company is poised to become a leader in the OTC markets and beyond, we look forward to rewarding our valued shareholders for their continued support,” said Simons.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging “Leader in Green Assets” — focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol “LIGA”. For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr’s exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA’s free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “estimate,” “projects,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company’s respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.