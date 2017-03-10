LIG Assets, Inc. Designates ENERGEO Construction Solutions as Official Manufacturer and Project Manager for LIGA’s Fully Sustainable Homes and Development Projects

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – Mar 10, 2017) – LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the “Leader in Green Assets” or “LIGA”) Announces that LIGA has selected ENERGEO Construction Solutions, LLC. (ECS) as the company’s designated residential and commercial real estate development projects manufacturer and projects manager for famed environmental pioneer, visionary and entrepreneur, Robert Plarr’s exclusive “Science of Sustainable Integration” homes — known worldwide as the “Plarr’s Living Green Structure System.”

ENERGEO Construction Solutions (ECS) is a building systems integration and product distribution company that provides Advanced Building Solutions (ABS), products and services to the commercial, industrial and residential construction industry. ECS utilize innovative products, technologies and services — built to the toughest standards in the world — that will enable ECS to produce value conscious, certified, energy-efficient, sustainable projects for LIG Assets, Inc., all across North America for decades to come.

LIGA Chairman of the Board, Aric Simons states, “It was very important for LIG Assets to select the right construction company with the standards, reputation, materials, systems and capabilities to fully meet, and in ECS’s case, exceed, our specific requirements for quality and quantity in the construction of LIGA’s real estate development projects. ECS utilizes some of the most advanced green and sustainable systems and technology on the planet. The homes Robert Plarr, LIG Assets and ENERGEO plan to build together will be affordable to the masses and 100% fully sustainable — utilizing 100s of technologies capable of providing oxygen, medicine, water and food.”

Mr. Plarr added, “Nothing like this currently exists in the United States. All of these systems married together to create this incredible, sustainable, inexpensive home — all utilizing the most amazing technology the green sector has ever seen! And now we are especially excited to have ENERGEO Construction Solutions on board to create these ‘amazing’ technologies, components, systems and structures for anyone seeking to build, remodel or decorate their own living space.”

These beautiful and fully sustainable homes took Plarr over 40 years of research to develop and bring to market, and were designed to tackle global warming, pollution and natural disaster issues, as well as common issues that cause decay and maintenance issues for aging structures, creating affordable sustainable structures to be built and sold by LIG Assets in association with Robert Plarr and ENERGEO Construction Solutions. These eco-friendly structures are the best proactive protection in the world. These multi-use structures can be used to build Homes, Holistic Wellness Centers, Doctors’ Office Centers, Hospitals, Yoga Exercise Facilities, Meditation Centers, Health Restaurants, Timeshares, Bed & Breakfast, School, Hotel, Government Building, Apartment, Condominiums and much more — the uses and possibilities are literally endless. The Magnesium Oxide & Geo-Polymers used in the construction design and construction process are toxic free, eliminate any possibility of mold, fungus or rot forming, can withstand temperatures of 4,000 degrees and can be produced replicating literally any natural substance including polished marble and wood. They’re inexpensive, salt water resistant and can last 100s of years.

Jeff Allen, President of ENERGEO Construction Solutions, LLC. (ECS), states, “Robert Plarr is widely considered one of the most renowned experts and pioneers in creating homes and structures that are totally off the grid. ENERGEO, as the official manufacturer and project manager builder for LIG Assets, and Mr. Plarr look forward to providing the world with some of the most advanced green and sustainable homes, systems and technology on the planet.”

About LIG Assets, Inc.

LIG Assets, Inc. is the emerging “Leader in Green Assets” — focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects by LIG Assets, Inc., in association with ENERGEO Construction Solutions and Robert Plarr, as well as expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on pinksheets under the ticker symbol “LIGA.” For additional information and further details about the company’s new business model and/or to sign up for the Company’s free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important company developments, please visit the company’s website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

About ENERGEO Construction Solutions

ENERGEO Construction Solutions (ECS) is a products distribution and an advanced building solutions fabrication company that specializes in material science to provide products and services to the construction industry. We utilize innovative products, technologies and services that enable our clients to produce value conscious, certified, energy-efficient, sustainable projects with years of combined experience in building, designing, logistics and planning of advanced, highly sustainable buildings and communities, our professionals are committed to delivering solutions that meet your local market needs for housing and commercial structures designed to handle the harshest environmental climates, and built to last. We utilize innovative products, technologies and services to produce value conscious, certified, energy-efficient, sustainable projects and solutions to address the global issues of energy efficiency, water conservation, local environmental concerns, and storm resistance. All ECS products are well suited for new construction and remodeling/rehab projects, whether in areas that experience extreme environmental conditions, or to meet/exceed high performance requirements including Fortified for Safer Living, DOE-Zero Energy Ready Homes, zero net energy (ZNE), carbon neutral, and zero net water programming, as well as compliance with third-party recognition programs such as EPA-EnergyStar, EPA-WaterSense, EPA-Indoor Air Plus, USGBC-LEED and DOE-Building America.

For more information please visit www.ENERGEOconstructionsolutions.com

To view ECS’s Product Guide: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/451916/ And ECS Architect & Code Official Presentation https://online.flippingbook.com/view/474506/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “estimate,” “projects,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company’s filings on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.