LightRiver Technologies Provides Factory Built Network(R) Solution to East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC)

CONCORD, CA–(Marketwired – Feb 28, 2017) – LightRiver Technologies, Inc., a leader in Factory Built Network® design and commissioning, announces today that East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC), an organization owned by 16 electrical distributions cooperatives and serving more than 530,000 homes and businesses in 87 Kentucky counties, has enlisted LightRiver to provide all design and engineering services to implement a new core network. The updated offering will allow EKPC to better provide safe, reliable and affordable electric power to more than one million Kentucky residents.

EKPC provides power to its 16 owner-members in central and eastern Kentucky, and owns and operates four major power plants totaling nearly 3,000 megawatts in capacity; and more than 2,800 miles of high-voltage transmission lines. LightRiver was chosen to provide all design and engineering services for the 75-year-old company as it significantly upgraded its network.

EKPC leveraged LightRiver to build and test a 10 Gigabit core network solution before it was deployed into the field. This was accomplished by utilizing the LightRiver Factory Built Network process, a proprietary turn-key approach that allows for the deployment of complex networks through engineering expertise, product reach, unparalleled testing resources and comprehensive logistics management.

“EKPC required a partner with extensive expertise for this large-scale project,” states Jason Witt, EKPC’s Manager of System Operation Support. “We ultimately decided that LightRiver was a good fit due to the company’s understanding of utility communications networking and its ability to assist us in transitioning to a fully integrated packet network.”

“At LightRiver, we continue to innovate and take the lead in network transformation,” comments Mike Jonas, President of Global Sales and Marketing for LightRiver. “Our Factory Built Network approach drastically minimizes the risk of adopting a next generation network. EKPC is remaining ahead of the curve by implementing a new packet microwave network, and LightRiver’s resources will ensure the transition is smooth.”

About LightRiver Technologies, Inc.

LightRiver Technologies designs, engineers, commissions and supports next generation solutions for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability and resiliency that today’s optical communications technology can deliver. A leader in integrating the multi-vendor, Factory Built Network® solution, LightRiver is an expert in Tier 1 Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems, and in successfully migrating legacy networks to the next generation. LightRiver delivers unique value across the United States with turnkey solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking. For more information, please visit www.lightriver.com.