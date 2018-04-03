Lightship Security Completes Accreditation as Common Criteria Laboratory

OTTAWA, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightship Security Inc., a Canadian cyber security firm specializing in product certification ‘at the speed of development’, announces their accreditation as a Common Criteria (CC) IT security evaluation laboratory. After demonstrating the required expertise in IT security testing and meeting rigorous quality control requirements, Lightship has now been accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the Communications Security Establishment (CSE). Lightship becomes the fifth, and only independently owned, CC laboratory in Canada. The CC is the pre-eminent international standard for IT product security certification.

Of the company adding this accreditation to its growing list of credentials, Principal Consultant and co-founder Lachlan Turner said, “The world needs secure IT products now more than ever and the traditional lab approach to validating that security just doesn’t cut it – point in time, slow, expensive and of dubious value. With this accreditation under our belt, we will seek to aggressively modernize the security certification industry using smart automation and one of the most experienced teams in the industry to move certification closer to development, speed up the process and improve real world security outcomes.”

With their accreditation, Lightship will be the first lab to integrate their industry first test automation solutions to support their customers, the makers of IT products, in certifying their products against the internationally recognized CC standard.

About Lightship Security Inc.: Lightship Security is an independently owned cyber security firm headquartered in Ottawa with additional offices in Vancouver, BC specializing in Common Criteria and FIPS 140-2 (cryptographic) security certification. Founded in 2015 by a team of experienced certification experts, Lightship received funding in 2017 from the National Research Council of Canada to accelerate development of Greenlight, their industry first test automation platform. Lightship Security can be contacted at info@lightshipsec.com.