LINK Staffing Wins 2017 Best of Staffing Award

HOUSTON, TX and DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – February 24, 2017) – LINK Staffing, a leading employment agency, has been named as a recipient of the Best of Staffing Award. The Best of Staffing Award is an annual ranking powered by Inavero (and sponsored by Career Builder) to nominate the best staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada. Focused connecting people with the right job openings, LINK has received a 4.6 out of 5 star rating from both Job Seekers and Clients, indicating their exceptional service to both customers and candidates.

On average, clients of winning agencies are nearly three times more likely to be completely satisfied and talent of winning agencies are 50% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earned the 2017 Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

“Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America,” said Inavero’s CEO Eric Gregg. “The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I’m proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com”

About Inavero – Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive satisfaction survey partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing – Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.