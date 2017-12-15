Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. Announces Leadership Change

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (the “Company” or “Liquor Stores”) (TSX:LIQ), announced today that James F. C. Burns has been appointed Chief Executive Officer in addition to the previously announced position of Vice Chair. Mr. Burns will continue his role as a non-independent director of the Company.

Derek H. Burney, the Chair of Liquor Stores, added, “The Board felt this move was necessary to best position the Company to maximize the tremendous opportunities we see going forward. The Company requires strong, experienced and entrepreneurial leadership and the Board is confident that Mr. Burns is best suited to provide that.”

Kenneth Barbet has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company.

The Company operates 231 retail liquor stores. The Company’s common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “LIQ” and “LIQ.DB.B”, respectively.

